Polls for WhatsApp
Create & share quick polls in your WhatsApp groups
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Amardeep Singh
MakerAerospace Engineer turned developer
Hello Product Hunters, This is my third Product Hunt launch this year and I couldn’t be more excited! Why did I make it? There are so many times I wish to do a quick fun poll in my family group or work groups, looking for the crucial answers to questions like: “Who do you love more? - Me or my sister.” “Dress Code? - Suit with shorts or PJs” “Which came first? - Chicken or Egg” “What should I watch this weekend - Stranger Things, Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, The Social Dilemma (<- Pick this one..sshh!)” “Bonus or Hike” “Raise of hands. How many are joining me in the 2 am meeting” “Jamie Lannister - Love Him, Hate Him, Wait… who?” "Orange or Black" All the existing poll solutions were pretty tacky! I decided to give it a go myself and built ‘Polls for WhatsApp'. My aim was to keep it dead simple without any fuss. So.. - It's free. It's easy. It's fast. - Vote right from within WhatsApp. - Instant results. - No app download needed. - No login required. Instead of me explaining it all out, here is a quick poll for Polls made using Polls. --- I always felt that Whatsapp should have a poll feature. This weekend I decided to make one. Do you think you will find it useful? 🤞 1. Absolutely! Frequently ❤️ www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/1 2. Maybe, sometimes! ⏳ www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/2 3. Once in a blue moon 🌒 www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/3 4. Never 💩 www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/4 Vote by clicking on the link against your choice. --- Yep, that is it! Go make your own poll & share in comments. I promise, I will vote! FAQs 1. Is it free? - A 100%. 2. Do I need to download an app? - Nope. Nada. 3. Do I need to login to create a poll? - No login needed to create a Poll or to submit a vote 4. Are the polls public? - The polls are unlisted - meaning they are not searchable but they are public. So, anyone with the poll link can vote. 6. Can I use it on Telegram? - Works with any messaging app, email or social network. Just share the poll link anywhere you wish to. 7. It looks like Twitter polls. - I love Twitter polls. That's where I drew inspiration from.
Share
Upvote (1)
@singhamardeep such a cool product. Planning a family / friends trip on whatsapp groups will be now so much easier to manage! :))
@snehanshu_gandhi Only if we could travel these days :p .. But yes, no harm in planning. Stay safe :)
Wow! I was looking fot this on Google because I wanted to know if is possible to do that... :) Good luck!
@george_cristian Thanks George! Make some fun polls.
@singhamardeep Will do!
Easy to use tool for creating short surverys on whatsapp! Love it!
@sriram2409 Thanks Sriram.
@singhamardeep Congratulations on the launch of Polls for WhatsApp. I this for marketeers like me this can give me some very useful and targeted insights from whatsapp groups. The polls was there on twitter and I wonder now why wasn't it there on WhatsApp. Kudos. Keep making them interesting products. Have already used it on my family group and the Result is : It is Pasta in dinner tonight :)
Haha.. that's the winning answer!