  1. Home
  2.  → Polls for WhatsApp

Polls for WhatsApp

Create & share quick polls in your WhatsApp groups

#4 Product of the DayToday
Create & share quick polls in your WhatsApp groups
- It's free. It's easy. It's fast.
- Vote right from within WhatsApp.
- Instant results.
- No app download needed.
- No login required.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Amardeep Singh
Maker
Aerospace Engineer turned developer
Hello Product Hunters, This is my third Product Hunt launch this year and I couldn’t be more excited! Why did I make it? There are so many times I wish to do a quick fun poll in my family group or work groups, looking for the crucial answers to questions like: “Who do you love more? - Me or my sister.” “Dress Code? - Suit with shorts or PJs” “Which came first? - Chicken or Egg” “What should I watch this weekend - Stranger Things, Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, The Social Dilemma (<- Pick this one..sshh!)” “Bonus or Hike” “Raise of hands. How many are joining me in the 2 am meeting” “Jamie Lannister - Love Him, Hate Him, Wait… who?” "Orange or Black" All the existing poll solutions were pretty tacky! I decided to give it a go myself and built ‘Polls for WhatsApp'. My aim was to keep it dead simple without any fuss. So.. - It's free. It's easy. It's fast. - Vote right from within WhatsApp. - Instant results. - No app download needed. - No login required. Instead of me explaining it all out, here is a quick poll for Polls made using Polls. --- I always felt that Whatsapp should have a poll feature. This weekend I decided to make one. Do you think you will find it useful? 🤞 1. Absolutely! Frequently ❤️ www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/1 2. Maybe, sometimes! ⏳ www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/2 3. Once in a blue moon 🌒 www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/3 4. Never 💩 www.polls.fr/xTsZ9I/4 Vote by clicking on the link against your choice. --- Yep, that is it! Go make your own poll & share in comments. I promise, I will vote! FAQs 1. Is it free? - A 100%. 2. Do I need to download an app? - Nope. Nada. 3. Do I need to login to create a poll? - No login needed to create a Poll or to submit a vote 4. Are the polls public? - The polls are unlisted - meaning they are not searchable but they are public. So, anyone with the poll link can vote. 6. Can I use it on Telegram? - Works with any messaging app, email or social network. Just share the poll link anywhere you wish to. 7. It looks like Twitter polls. - I love Twitter polls. That's where I drew inspiration from.
Upvote (1)
Share
Snehanshu Gandhi
@singhamardeep such a cool product. Planning a family / friends trip on whatsapp groups will be now so much easier to manage! :))
Upvote (1)
Share
Amardeep Singh
Maker
Aerospace Engineer turned developer
@snehanshu_gandhi Only if we could travel these days :p .. But yes, no harm in planning. Stay safe :)
Upvote
Share
George Cristian
🎈
Software Engineer
Wow! I was looking fot this on Google because I wanted to know if is possible to do that... :) Good luck!
Upvote (1)
Share
Amardeep Singh
Maker
Aerospace Engineer turned developer
@george_cristian Thanks George! Make some fun polls.
Upvote (1)
Share
George Cristian
🎈
Software Engineer
@singhamardeep Will do!
Upvote
Share
Sriram Subramanian
Easy to use tool for creating short surverys on whatsapp! Love it!
Upvote (1)
Share
Amardeep Singh
Maker
Aerospace Engineer turned developer
@sriram2409 Thanks Sriram.
Upvote
Share
Rahul VatsEntrepreneur. Love design and music.
@singhamardeep Congratulations on the launch of Polls for WhatsApp. I this for marketeers like me this can give me some very useful and targeted insights from whatsapp groups. The polls was there on twitter and I wonder now why wasn't it there on WhatsApp. Kudos. Keep making them interesting products. Have already used it on my family group and the Result is : It is Pasta in dinner tonight :)
Upvote (1)
Share
Amardeep Singh
Maker
Aerospace Engineer turned developer
Haha.. that's the winning answer!
Upvote
Share