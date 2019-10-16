Polls for Google Slides
Live polling and Q&A for Google Slides by Slido
Juraj Pal
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Juraj from Slido here 👋 Thanks for the hunt @chrismessina I'm incredibly excited to announce our new integration with Google Slides, the easiest way for everyone to make their presentations more engaging. Whether you’re presenting to your team, in front of a class, or running a training session, you can instantly create live polls and add Q&A to your presentation as you’re working on your slides. Rather than switching between Slido and your presentation, you’ll be able to run both with one click. It’s the presentation experience we wanted for ourselves. You can also read more about what drove us to build the integration here: https://medium.com/@jurajpal/htt... We'd love you to give it a try and let us know what you think. We will be answering all your questions here today 💬 Great job everyone working on this - Dominik, David, Anna, Mario, Andrej, Alex, Martin, Silvia, Samuel
I’ve been using it for my events - STHLM TECH FEST and STHLM TECH Meetups. It’s a game changer. Now the people watching the live stream can engage and ask the speakers questions, participate in the presentations etc. Also a god send for event organizers and moderators for figuring out the right questions to ask in real time. Also a huge value added for the audience. It’s dead simple. Such a well designed product. The team behind this deserves much credit.
Maker
@tyler_crowley1 Thank you for the kind words, Tyler! Sending greetings to Sweden 🇸🇪
