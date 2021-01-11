Polaris for Admin Figma UI kit

Our Polaris for Admin Web UI kit is now available in Figma. You can access the full kit in Figma with reusable components and up-to-date Polaris guidelines, icons, and color palette.
Find out more at https://figma.com/@shopify and https://polaris.shopify.com
Dan Ross
MakerDesign systems and tooling @ Shopify
Hey everyone. Today we've released our new UI kit for Figma that includes components built using auto layout and variants. Detaching is okay! Since Figma should be a playground for design exploration, rather than a prescriptive or constraining guide, we’ve enabled detaching so you can use it as needed. Variants have also been created for most components. The variants sidebar now includes a toggle to enable components for small screens (instead of using a separate component). Add a component as you normally would, and then toggle that component for the small screen variation.. Variants also add component states, and other variations. Read more about variants. Auto layout has been applied to some components like action lists and banners. More complex components, like cards, do not have auto layout applied. We’ve done this to keep more complex components more adaptable, versatile, and free to play with for audiences new to or experienced with Figma.
Thank you! Super useful for mocking up those Shopify app projects :)