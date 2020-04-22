Deals
Polar Grit X
Polar Grit X
A multi-sport smart watch with a 40 hour battery
Wearables
The Polar Grit X outdoor multisport watch is an uncompromising combination of rugged and durable, yet lightweight design, top training features and the possibilities of Polar Flow, the ultimate training platform.
Featured
an hour ago
Polar's latest watch promises 40-hour battery life with all features on
The Grit X includes route planning and turn-by-turn directions, a new FuelWise assistant that reminds you when it's time to grab a bite (a bit like Garmin's Body Battery), weather forecasts, a sleep quality tracker and a trove of other smart coaching options.
