Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Poised
See Poised’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Poised
Poised
Lead better meetings with a magical AI feedback partner
Visit
Upvote 18
20% off forever
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Prepare for meetings with personalized suggestions, speak confidently with real-time feedback and track your communication skills over time. Get a meeting summary, action items and your top communication strengths and weaknesses in every meeting.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Poised
CXassist
Ad
Put your inbox on autopilot with AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Which of the new Poised features seems most useful in your workflow?"
The makers of Poised
About this launch
Poised
AI-powered communication coach for online meetings
28
reviews
562
followers
Follow for updates
Poised by
Poised
was hunted by
Amanda Branson
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Adnan Puzic
,
Jennifer Wong
,
Gene
,
Amanda Branson
,
Soumya Mohan
and
Vicky Sehrawat
. Featured on September 13th, 2023.
Poised
is rated
2.7/5 ★
by 28 users. It first launched on June 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
18
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report