Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Point: AI email snippets fo...

Point: AI email snippets for Gmail

Reply to your emails with the speed of a robot

Point helps you quickly write messages. It learns from your writing and provides sentence and email suggestions in real-time.
The best part? Minimal setup required thanks to our AI.
Other benefits? You can quickly teach your teammates how to reply to emails.
EasyEmail uses AI to autosuggest sentences as you write replies in GmailGoogle already lets you reply to emails quickly in Gmail and Inbox by selecting from a bunch of suggested responses in their mobile apps - but if you're looking for something a little more substantial, EasyEmail might be worth a look.
EasyEmail is autocomplete for GmailDespite wave after wave of startups vowing to kill email, electronic mail has never been stronger. It seems the best way to live with emails is to let AI steal the job of writing them. EasyEmail, emerging from Y Combinator's latest batch, is aiming to get inside your inbox and help you naviga...
This MIT And Harvard Startup Is Making Writing Emails Easier And EffortlessFilip Twarowski, Lambert Chu, and Matthew Huggins have decided enough is enough when it comes to wasting time responding to emails with repetitive questions. Their startup, EasyEmail, is able to suggest phrases and autocomplete sentences in the drafts of your emails, saving you time writing them.
EasyEmail Extension Brings Better Automatic Replies to GmailIt can be hard to start an email, but it feels even worse when you're going insane after sending the same canned response to a question for the ninth time this week. If you'd like a little help replying to the messages in your ever-growing inbox, EasyEmail uses machine learning (along with your email data) to auto-generate potential replies you're too lazy to type yourself.
American tech giants are making life tough for startupsIT IS a classic startup story, but with a twist. Three 20-somethings launched a firm out of a dorm room at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016, with the goal of using algorithms to predict the reply to an e-mail.
Reviews
Zack Brown
Przemek Kuczyński
Oskar Kocol
 +1 review
Helpful
  • Oskar Kocol
    Oskar Kocol
    Pros: 

    - Suggestions in your own voice - Very helpful in responding to repeating email - The length and quality of suggestions are superb

    Cons: 

    - Unclear if Chrome extensions are available on Gmail for Android, but I would love to see Point AI on mobile

    Point AI is a wonderful tool that saves me hours on sending emails every week. The setup couldn't be any simplier and the level of customization is simply outstanding. Unlike Gmail's built-in autosuggestions, Point AI gives you suggestions in your own voice. Starting your email responses with "Thank you for reaching out..."? Point AI catches that and smartly suggests this opening whenever suitable. Ending your emails with "All the best,"? Point AI will catch that too. I'm very impressed with the product and I really hope to see it on mobile platforms.

    Oskar Kocol has used this product for one year.
    Comments (1)
Discussion
Filip Twarowski
Filip Twarowski
Maker
What's up Product Hunt! It's Fil here - co-founder at Point together with Lambert. We've been working on improving our product to help you and your teams get better and faster at writing emails. Point predicts what customer support and sales reps type to help them quickly write messages. It learns from their existing messages to suggest full sentences and emails, which they can add to their messages in real-time. Point requires minimal setup and maintenance, unlike text expanders and inbox rules. It also allows users to select from many customizable suggestions, unlike chatbots. Point is also able to train on well-written messages by seasoned veterans to help onboard new hires more quickly. We're currently available on Gmail, but we're expanding to our platforms as we speak. The obvious question is: how is that any different than Gmail Smart Compose? The core difference is that we're more customizable, and suggest you sentences that are highly relevant to your business - like bug fixes, company pitch or links to your FAQ. The first two weeks are free, and after that we're available for $10/user/month. We know that a common concern is privacy, so let's take that head-on! We're encrypting all of your data, and you own it! So, if you want to delete it, you have full control to do so. We automatically remove any sensitive information (e.g. Social Security numbers) from your emails, and there are no humans reading your emails! P.S. We were previously known as EasyEmail. Point is our V2 of it!
9 UpvotesShare
Oskar Kocol
Oskar Kocol
@filip_twarowski @lambertchu Really excited to see V2 of the product! Keep it up!
3 UpvotesShare
Filip Twarowski
Filip Twarowski
Maker
@lambertchu @oskar_kocol Thanks for the support!!
2 UpvotesShare
Bela Smith
Bela Smith
Seems very useful tool.
2 UpvotesShare
Umberto Abbatantuono
Umberto Abbatantuono
This seems like a very useful tool, too bad it can only be used with Gmail right now.
1 UpvoteShare
Filip Twarowski
Filip Twarowski
Maker
@youngorwell Hey Umberto! We're actually launching integrations to other platforms in the upcoming weeks. What platform are you most interested in?
3 UpvotesShare
Umberto Abbatantuono
Umberto Abbatantuono
@filip_twarowski Outlook and Protonmail would be perfect. Maybe you should consider turning this project into a software? I'm sure extensions are convenient and lightweight, but I suppose they're also full of limitations... anyways, this looks like very promising and I wish you best of luck with your project. Cheers!
UpvoteShare
Filip Twarowski
Filip Twarowski
Maker
@youngorwell You're absolutely right on the limitations, haha. We're looking into an Outlook integration already, so stay tuned!
UpvoteShare
Albert Robescu
Albert Robescu
It looks more advanced than the other solutions that I've seen on the market.
2 UpvotesShare
Filip Twarowski
Filip Twarowski
Maker
@albert_robescu Thanks Albert! Always love to hear feedback :)
UpvoteShare