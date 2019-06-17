Point: AI email snippets for Gmail

- Pros:Cons:
- Suggestions in your own voice - Very helpful in responding to repeating email - The length and quality of suggestions are superb
- Unclear if Chrome extensions are available on Gmail for Android, but I would love to see Point AI on mobile
Point AI is a wonderful tool that saves me hours on sending emails every week. The setup couldn't be any simplier and the level of customization is simply outstanding. Unlike Gmail's built-in autosuggestions, Point AI gives you suggestions in your own voice. Starting your email responses with "Thank you for reaching out..."? Point AI catches that and smartly suggests this opening whenever suitable. Ending your emails with "All the best,"? Point AI will catch that too. I'm very impressed with the product and I really hope to see it on mobile platforms.Oskar Kocol has used this product for one year.