Gintaras Vaitkus
Maker
Founder of Podsite
Hey, fellow hunters and makers! 🙌 I think everybody agrees that every podcast needs a website. Podcasts are usually distributed on many different platforms, therefore the website is the perfect place to have it all in one place. How does it work? 1. Post your RSS feed url. 2. Answer a few questions: what platforms is your podcast available on, social media? 3. Get a new link with a beautiful website for your podcast instantly! Like this one - https://product-hunt-radio.podsi... 😻😻😻 If you want to customize your website (change images, texts, colors, fonts, add transcripts and show notes) you will also need to create a free account on Podsite. For free and unlimited? Where is the catch? Well there is no catch at all. Free means that you get a website for free that is hosted on a cloud free forever. Unlimited means that there are no limitations for traffic, storage space, episode pages etc. The premium plan ($15 / month, if you pay yearly) is needed only in case you need something custom (custom domain, custom design, custom pages, multiple websites etc.) ONE MORE WEBSITE BUILDER??? REALLY? Well… It was surprising for me that so many podcasts have not mobile and SEO optimized, poorly designed websites. I did a very quick experiment (give it a try on your own). I’ve Googled for “podcast new episode released” and restricted the results to the past 24 hours. Look at the screenshots above… These websites are picked from the first few result pages… But it’s 2020 now... And I know why it’s so complicated. There are plenty of website builders out there, but when it comes to a podcast, it’s not so easy. You need some special functionality. What about episode pages, that are published automatically as soon as your episode is released? Media player that allows your visitors to listen to episodes directly from your website? Sponsors management? Podcast hosting platforms usually offer you a simple “website”. It's a very basic web page that has an art image, description and episodes listed. No uniqueness. No functionality. One of the most popular choices is a kind of combination of Wordpress + Templates + Plugin. But it’s not easy. It takes time. It’s better to invest your time in improving and producing better content. Another option is to hire a designer and developer or web development agency. It costs a lot. Too much for an average podcaster… Ok, back to Podsite. My proposal is to go on with a FREE plan, it’s the best way to feel if Podsite works for you. If you however want to go on with a PREMIUM plan, use a code PRODUCTHUNT30 at checkout! What do you think about Podsite and what would be your suggestions or critique? Can't wait for your feedback!
