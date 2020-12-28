discussion
Brenden Mulligan
Maker
Founder, LaunchKit & Cluster
Earlier this year I built an MVP of a podcast website product. I quietly seeded it to the podcaster community, and it slowly started to spread. By the end of the year: ⭐ Thousands of podcasters have launched websites using Podpage, and millions of listeners have visited these pages. ⭐ One of the most well respected educators in the podcaster space created an entire course on Podpage for the School of Podcasting. ⭐ The top podcaster blog reviewed the product, saying it was "perfect for podcasters who want the best possible podcast website, for the minimum amount of time, cost, and technical know-how" (basically my thesis). ⭐ The product has evolved to include automatic updating, listener engagement tools, guest management, tons of integrations, and a lot more. It's been a good year. I built it because podcasters should have a direct relationship with their listeners, and you can't do that if you rely on Apple, Google, and Spotify for your distribution. Podpage lets podcasters create a website in minutes and immediately start collecting email addresses, receive voicemails, and a lot more. It's got a ton of features built specifically for this niche. And it's working. It aims to be more powerful than the website a podcast host builds for the podcast, but much easier than Wordpress. It's biggest limitation is unlimited customization, but that's the tradeoff for the ease-of-use. Please give it a look and let me know what you think. I'd love any and all feedback.
If you're a podcaster and you're looking to build your website for your podcast I can tell you from personal experience of using this product that it is EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND MORE! I am not a website builder and other sites require so much time and effort to build your podcast website. I want to use that time to RECORD MY PODCAST. Podpage takes all the effort and hard work out of your hands and builds a FANTASTIC site FOR YOU with a few clicks (and you can customize it suit your style) and that leaves me free to focus on creating content & connecting with my listeners! And the "voicenote" that allows listeners to EASILY leave you a message as a soundbite is PERFECT! I have ZERO hesitation in recommending Podpage (6 stars!) to podcasters! It's THE SHIZ as well as the NIZ! Xander Xander & Stone - The Science & Supernatural Podcast.
Podpage is just EPIC! So many features and fast set up is an under statement. In less then a few hours or 2 days I was able to: -Set up a complete site with all episodes -Voicemail -SEO -Pages: Blog, Work with me, support page and much more. -Mobile friendly sign in. -Great Facebook group -Custom domain -All player buttons Pretty sure I am missing something. As a post manager this is definitely an amazing option for a podcast website without of the fuss and learning curve of WP. SS is easier but many many steps. And did I mention a great price !!!
Podpage is absolutely amazing! I can’t sing their praises enough for the fabulous product and incredible service. If you’re a podcaster you NEED this product to take your show to the next level. Build an awesome website in minutes then take advantage of the vast array of options to customise it and make it yours. And you don’t have to think about what else you need because Brenden is one step ahead of you to help make your audience’s online experience even better and help you to develop and monetise your podcast. If there was an option to put 10 stars I would! - Cat, CATtales Podcast
A fantastic product that has helped me to provide easy to understand links for my episodes to podcast listeners across social media. A tool that gives you the opportunity to promote and enhance what you're sharing. There are so many tools to make use of including mailing list creation, podcast players, customisation and use of my custom domain.