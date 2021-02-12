discussion
Leonardo Maldonado
MakerFounder @podhouseapp.
I’m Leonardo Maldonado from Podhouse and I’m happy to share my app with the community. There are 88 million podcast listeners in the US. Podcasts are spreading between internet users and more people are looking for audio-content. After my experience using some podcast web apps, I decided to create Podhouse. Podhouse aims to help people discover new podcasts and listen to their favorites. Built for people who want to listen to podcasts combining with a nice experience. I am only in the beginning and there are a ton of new features planned for the next months. Right now, I can say that I am working on an iOS version that will be available in a couple of months. I'd love to hear some feedback from the community, feel free to give it a try and reach me at @leonardomso for any questions. Thanks, Leonardo Maldonado
