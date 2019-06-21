Podcasts by RaterFox

Log InSign up
Social recommendation app

The social platform of entertainment, now including podcasts! Discover new podcasts and get real recommendations from real people.
Maker
Hi ProductHunters! 👋 I'm a big podcast lover so I'm very happy to finally launch this completely new version of the RaterFox app that allows you to discover and listen to podcasts! You can now rate, review, save and recommend podcasts to your followers. If you got the time to comment here and let me know what you think or how the app could be improved then please do, I would really appreciate it! 🙂
This is one of those ideas I've heard so many times but never seen built. Glad someone finally executed on it 🎉.
