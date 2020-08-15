Discussion
Hey Product Hunt community, I'm Arto, the Founder of Podcastle AI. Thank you @chrismessina for hunting us - today is an exciting day for us! I'm happy to present to you Podcastle AI - text to podcast converter based on Machine Learning. It's a free browser extension, and all you have to do is – install it, signup, and then go to your favorite news website. Open any article/news and tap on Podcastle's extension icon, and it will turn the article into a podcast in a flash. Our text-to-podcast converter based on machine learning is our unique offering. The podcasts we generate are very human-like and consider all the emotions and the writer's tone of voice. It's especially great for those working remotely. While we focus on our work or household chores, like washing dishes and making coffee, Podcastle turns news into podcasts to help them know what's happening in the world without reading a newspaper. We will be looking forward to your feedback and questions in the comments about Podcastle AI.
@arto_yeritsyan the text to speach works really cool. i don't read in the evenings to avaoid screen time, but podcastle is the very perfect solution for me in this usecase - i just put on my earphones, connect them with bluetuth to my pc and just listen
Do you have a demo we can try without installing the browser extension?
@peteskomoroch Thanks for the comment, unfortunately we have only the extension for now
Does it work for other languages ?
@sirakghroyan Not yet, but we are working on it to support other languages as well soon
This is great! I just installed the Chrome Extension and tried with a random article from NYTimes. The voice is really natural and very easy to follow. Great product! One question. Is there a limit on how much text it can read?
@liana_karapetyan7 Thanks! There is no Limit.