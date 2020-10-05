Podcast Player Badge Set - by Podpage

Anyone who's ever added a podcast to their site has searched the internet for player graphics, usually ending up with a mismatched set of inconsistent badges. Podpage, which powers thousands of podcast websites, is making our set available for anyone to use.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Brenden Mulligan
Maker
Founder, LaunchKit & Cluster
Podpage has exploded over the past few months, now powering thousands of Podcast websites that are listened to by tens of millions of consumers. Over the past few months, I've noticed that many non-Podpage podcasters who are building websites on Wordpress, Squarespace, etc... always have a really hard time finding player badges (e.g. "Listen on Google Podcasts"). We created them so they are baked into Podpage, and we're releasing them to the public for non-Podpagers. It's totally free for anyone to use. This is just v1. We'll continue to add support for more players. Hopefully this will save a lot of people time and trouble.
UpvoteShare