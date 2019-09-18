Discussion
Kevin Natanzon
Maker
Pro
Hi Product Hunt! We've just published our launch post here: https://podcast9.com/blog/launch... This is probably not the average launch post you'll see! TL;DR After our Top Nine success where we acquired 7 million users, we decided we wanted to experiment on the Podcast industry for 6 months, so we can experiment on the video space during Q4 this year. The 6-month constraint we set to work on this project has expired, so it’s time to launch. We wanted to be very transparent about the fact that we can’t continue working on it until 2020. Nevertheless, we are really proud of what we’ve built, and we believe this initial version helps communicate our vision quite well. Not only by providing exciting new features today, but also by setting the tone of where we’d like to take the product if we were to work on it for a few years. Look forward to hearing your feedback!
