Podcard - Embedded Podcast Player

Customizable embeddable podcast player for your brand.

The Podcard player is a customizable podcast player that works with any podcast hosting service. Even choose a color to match your brand. Get it setup and embedded on your website in minutes.
Discussion
Josh Anderton
Hey! Thanks so much to @5harath for hunting Podcard! Podcard is a tool I built for a project I’m doing at my day job. I was adding a Podcasts section to a client’s website and wanted a podcast player that was “brandable” (like Wistia’s video player) and worked with any podcast host. So! Here it is. Thanks so much for checking it out and upvoting. Leave me a comment here if you have any questions or want features added! I’ll be here all day 😁.
Akram Quraishi
This is going to be really helpful. The default embed offered by a lot of platforms are not so cool. And the best thing is it works with podcast RSS feed.
Josh Anderton
@akramquraishi thanks Alram! Really appreciate the comment. Any features you think I should add?
Mustafa Khundmiri
This is really cool, Josh! :)
Josh Anderton
@mkhundmiri thanks Mustafa! Really appreciate the comment :)
