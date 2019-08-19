Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
MakerPro
Mubashar Iqbal
Hello Product Hunters would like to be Pod Hunters too? Pod Hunt is inspired by the new dead Product Hunt Podcast category. Ever since it was shut down @mijustin has been trying to get me to build a replacement. I recently met with Justin he gave it one more try, the timing finally felt right, and I started working on Pod Hunt. The number of Podcasts continues to grow at an amazing pace, some estimates put the number at over 750K podcasts with 30M episodes, finding great podcasts to listen too as a result is getting even more difficult. Focusing discovery on individual podcasts makes sense when you consider that a large number of Podcast episodes are individual units that can be listened too on their own. I've received some great feedback from users since the soft launch just over 2 weeks ago, and looking forward to hearing what you all think! I'd like to take a minute to thank some of the early supporters of Pod Hunt: @mijustin, @jonbuda, @louisnicholls_, @pradipcloud, @jovvvian and @jmckinven
Upvote (5)Share
It's so hard to find new podcasts. I'll constantly be scrolling through my feed trying to pick something new and interesting. The discover page on most apps will only show the most popular podcasts, not the more interesting new ones that I enjoy listening to. Pod Hunt has been great for me finding new podcasts to listen to and also seeing what other people think of those episodes. Mubs always makes cool things and this is no exception. It's also great for sharing your podcast! I've been more than happy to share my episodes and hopefully get some new listeners. Win-win for me.
MakerPro
@jmckinven Thanks James. Super happy that Pod Hunt is working for both sites! Very excited to continue to build features to make Pod Hunt even better.
Clean and beautiful layout! Great work! My only feedback is to somehow let users put a quote in for the episode. That could really entice people to listen. It's a big investment choosing which podcast to listen to. People use www.headliner.app which does audiograms visually to accomplish the same thing. It's really been helping my podcast, Iterate FM, let people on Twitter get a taste of each episode before listening. I don't think you need something as intense but even having a text quote could go a long way.
MakerPro
@tareqismail Thanks for the feedback! I actually started talking with the Headliner team about maybe building something into Pod Hunt. Will keep you posted.
Congrats on the launch @mubashariqbal 🙌As you mentioned the number of podcasts is increasing at a high rate and finding podcasts to listen too is becoming time-consuming. IMO this is much-needed and exciting to see the possibilities as PodHunt grows. Props to @mijustin for encouraging.