Home
Product
Pod
Pod
A desktop iPod that plays local music and radio
Pod is a desktop music player which feels and looks like an iPod. Enjoy seamless navigation, haptic feedback, and stylish design, all without extra hardware. Listen to local music files, radio and soon Spotify.
Free Options
Music
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
Pod
A desktop iPod that plays local music and radio
66
1
Pod by
Pod
was hunted by
Iskren Alexandrov
in
Music
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
. Made by
Iskren Alexandrov
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
Pod
is not rated yet. This is Pod's first launch.