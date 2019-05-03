Pocketcoach Smoking Cessation

Pocketcoach is a Facebook Messenger chatbot that helps people quit smoking. In short, daily conversations users learn how to quit.
The two faces of addiction - how cigarettes keep you hooked and what to do about itUndoubtedly, smoking has its benefits. Why else are there more than a billion smokers in the world? Quite simply, cigarettes get their addictive nature from two different sources. First, there's the physical effect that nicotine has on the human brain. But that's just one aspect of it. We'll explore both
I like the concept of being reminded daily with short informative bits on how to quit smoking
Only on Facebook
Not much more to tell, only used it today, will try this though. Thanks for the coupon!Сергей Мочалов has used this product for one day.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I quit smoking about 2 months ago, still tough and still get the odd craving, definitely going to see if this can help going forward
Manuel KrausMaker@manuel_kraus · Founder of Pocketcoach
Hi PH, Manuel from Pocketcoach here! Thank you Thomas for hunting us :) Pocketcoach is a Facebook Messenger chatbot that helps people quit smoking. In short, daily conversations users learn to tackle their psychological addiction, prepare for their quit date and then receive the guidance they need to stay away from cigarettes for good. In essence, we translated the science of quitting into conversations that guide smokers in their journey towards a smoke-free life. Please give it a try, we'd love to hear your feedback and I'm here to answer any questions! PS: We're happy to give everyone in the PH community full free access; use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to explore as much as you want :)
