Pock can place your macOS Dock inside your MacBook's TouchBar, letting you enjoy your screen in full-size every time!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Wondering why this isn't the default setting.
Andrew-David@andrewdavidj · Co-Founder at Wild Gamut
Handy tool :) That logo is very close to Patreon's, though :P
Ayush Chandra@ayush_chandra · Research Intern & Tech Evangelist
Great job!!😊 I wished I had a mac! 😭😭
tony carreon@tonycarreon
thanks for hunting! downloaded installed.. great little addition and actually makes the touch bar useful. shows your dock (scrollable if you have a lot of items on it) - apps and stacks as well as trash. indicators show which app is running and the foreground app is highlighted. keeps the dock on the TB even with other apps are in focus though, so keep that in mind. you can hide it by taping the (X) and it'll slide away to the control strip. i do notice intermittent high CPU usage and lagging especially when it starts up and when sliding to get to either end of the touch-bar-dock . maybe they'll be addressed in an update.
