discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Scott Walker
Maker
Software developer
🎈
I've been a developer for 5 years and one of the things I hated more than anything was PDF's. They're dull, finicky and always take more time than you expect. I remember doing refinement preparation and actively avoiding PDF stories (I know, a terrible thing for a dev to admit). That's why I decided to create PlutoPDF. A Chromium powered PDF generator wrapped behind an easy, asynchronous API. No more complicated PDF infrastructure, you can concentrate on the core of your product and leave the donkey work to us. PlutoPDF processes your requests in parallel so you can queue as many documents as necessary and, on completion, will send the data back via a webhook. However, they're also available to download from our servers for a set amount of time. Let me know your opinions! Thanks Scott
Share