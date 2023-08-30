Products
Plutis

On-demand, modern-day mental healthcare.

Plutis is a mental health platform that adapts to your unique journey. Engage with specialized providers, access AI-based coaching tailored to your needs, and discover services to boost your mental well-being.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
 +2 by
Plutis
About this launch
Plutis by
Plutis
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Android, iOS, Health & Fitness. Made by
Kamil Ali
and
Asim Hirji
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Plutis's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-