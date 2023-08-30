Products
Home
Product
Plutis
Plutis
On-demand, modern-day mental healthcare.
Plutis is a mental health platform that adapts to your unique journey. Engage with specialized providers, access AI-based coaching tailored to your needs, and discover services to boost your mental well-being.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Health & Fitness
+2 by
Plutis
About this launch
Plutis
On-demand, modern-day mental healthcare.
0
reviews
23
followers
Follow for updates
Plutis by
Plutis
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Kamil Ali
and
Asim Hirji
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
Plutis
is not rated yet. This is Plutis's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
