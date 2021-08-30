  1. Home
  2.  → Plug & Play by Swapstack

Plug & Play by Swapstack

Pre-approved affiliate deals for all newsletter creators.

get it
Monetizing your newsletter? Never send your newsletter with a sponsor!!
💰 Plug & Play provides you with a curated list of pre-approved affiliate deals you can run.
✍️ As a writer: Always have a sponsor at the ready!
💼 As a brand: Expand your reach!
Embed
Featured
Fiverr Business
Promoted
Equip your team with expert freelancers and business tools