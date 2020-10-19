Creating visualisations that consume data in realtime from disparate sources is hard. Pluckr makes it easier.
James David
Maker
Hi there product hunters. This is the first time I have launched any of my creations here on Product Hunt, and I am super excited and curious to find out what people think. I have been working on Pluckr for a fair while now. It is still in it's beta phase, so my main goal right now is to find some early adopters who I can engage with. Anyone can use Pluckr, but if you are a: * Marketeer * Data/business analyst * Citizen Developer * BI developer/architect * Statistician * Data scientist * Operations manager and you have ever found it difficult to visualise real time data from disparate applications that expose API's (think applications such as Stripe, Salesforce, Jira or even your own app), then Pluckr may be of interest. Or you might just be curious about the product, in which case I would also encourage you to sign up and try it out. Looking forward to answering any questions or hearing any feedback!
