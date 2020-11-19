discussion
Hey Hunters! 👋 Dennis here, founder of ploi.io. Our vision is to make things as easy as possible for developers and webhosters. That's why we've built Ploi Core. Ploi Core is a self-hosted solution for webhosters to serve their own webhosting panel for their customers, think of it like a self-hosted DirectAdmin. Ploi Core's panel is using Ploi as backbone, which means that the software is using a special API to make every action available for your customers like you are used to in Ploi itself. The panel comes with a few default integrations such as a complete billing integration with Stripe, and we're also planning on much, much more. For more information on the features we've got planned and working on check our roadmap https://roadmap.ploi.io/b/ploi-c... 💪 Have a look at https://ploi-core.io for more information and let me know what you think!
Already a happy user of Ploi. Finally something less painful than cpanel and others, this might actually make hosting enjoyable! Congrats on the launch @dennis_smink