Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Scott Mathson
Hey PH! Meet Plink. I've created this service with the goal of solving pain-points that podcast creators have. I developed and launched this months ago now (check out milestones on Indie Hackers: https://indiehackers.com/product...), yet am so stoked to finally share on PH! Plink helps podcasters spend less time link-collecting when marketing their shows and helps them gain more time for actually podcasting! With that, every single podcast in existence now has a free Plink smart link. Anyone can choose to buy a custom short, branded link (https://plnk.to/yo - you rock @robhope), too. Custom link customers get other benefits like whitelabel/"powered by plink" removal, ability to add iTunes affiliate ID for more income, and other customization options. Plink supports 10 major podcast apps - Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, Breaker, Castbox, and more. Confidently share Plink links across any social platform, in Slack, email - anywhere. One smart link - send every listener to the right place, no matter device, OS, or pod app preferences. This is v. 1.0 so not everything I'll eventually have in the product is here yet. But I'm stoked about the adoption of Plink, so many loyal customers and those who continue to champion this smart linking service. Thank you all so much, honestly! I'm constantly brainstorming new ideas, speaking with customers and listening to their feedback and insights, and currently have some exciting things in-development. What's your feedback on Plink? Want a custom, short link (ex: https://plnk.to/thenw)? Head over to the website @ https://plinkhq.com/ with code PHunt15 for a limited PH discount today! :-)
Upvote (2)Share
It's great to spread your podcast on Social media and give your potential listener the choice of podcatcher or way to subscribe. We use it from the beginning of our podcast (and Plink)
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@steffen_w_schilke thanks Steffen, happy to hear it's making promoting podcasts on social easier. Love seeing you and many other folks using Plink on social! Cheers
UpvoteShare