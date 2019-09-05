Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Plink

Plink

Plink makes smart podcast links.

get it
Plink makes smart links for podcasts. Auto-open installed podcast apps native to listener's iOS, Android, and other mobile and smart watch devices. Each smart link also has a Show Page that desktop users will see with links to that show in major podcast apps.
Sharing Your Podcast Easily: 1-Click Plink Smart Link Opens Native App - Beetle Moment MarketingA nice embed code for your blog (click "Share" from the show's Plink page, then copy and paste the code as Markup, like I have above) Ability to send users to a specific podcast app (a feature of upgrading your Plink plan):Plink smart links, without any parameters added (params outlined below), will detect the listener's device, geo, and other factors and send them to your show in pre-installed podcast apps like Apple or Google Podcasts automatically.
Countries where podcasting is growing fastestVoxnest have posted the fastest-growing countries for podcasting. The top 4 are Spanish-speaking, all in Latin America. Number 5? China, growing at 43% month-on-month. Given that China has a population of 1.4bn, that's a significant increase for total downloads. Swoot, a new social podcast app, has been launched: you can see friends listening to shows.
Bootstrapping Beyond SaaS MVP into Automation & Optimization - Founder's JourneyYears ago, I was certain that I was going to become a famous musician and recording studio owner. And before that, a pro skateboarder. My path and the trajectory of how I got to where I am is a bit of a winding path.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Scott Mathson
Scott Mathson
Maker
Hey PH! Meet Plink. I've created this service with the goal of solving pain-points that podcast creators have. I developed and launched this months ago now (check out milestones on Indie Hackers: https://indiehackers.com/product...), yet am so stoked to finally share on PH! Plink helps podcasters spend less time link-collecting when marketing their shows and helps them gain more time for actually podcasting! With that, every single podcast in existence now has a free Plink smart link. Anyone can choose to buy a custom short, branded link (https://plnk.to/yo - you rock @robhope), too. Custom link customers get other benefits like whitelabel/"powered by plink" removal, ability to add iTunes affiliate ID for more income, and other customization options. Plink supports 10 major podcast apps - Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Overcast, Breaker, Castbox, and more. Confidently share Plink links across any social platform, in Slack, email - anywhere. One smart link - send every listener to the right place, no matter device, OS, or pod app preferences. This is v. 1.0 so not everything I'll eventually have in the product is here yet. But I'm stoked about the adoption of Plink, so many loyal customers and those who continue to champion this smart linking service. Thank you all so much, honestly! I'm constantly brainstorming new ideas, speaking with customers and listening to their feedback and insights, and currently have some exciting things in-development. What's your feedback on Plink? Want a custom, short link (ex: https://plnk.to/thenw)? Head over to the website @ https://plinkhq.com/ with code PHunt15 for a limited PH discount today! :-)
Upvote (2)Share
Steffen W. Schilke (sws)
Steffen W. Schilke (sws)
It's great to spread your podcast on Social media and give your potential listener the choice of podcatcher or way to subscribe. We use it from the beginning of our podcast (and Plink)
Upvote (2)Share
Scott Mathson
Scott Mathson
Maker
@steffen_w_schilke thanks Steffen, happy to hear it's making promoting podcasts on social easier. Love seeing you and many other folks using Plink on social! Cheers
UpvoteShare