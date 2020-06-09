Discussion
Hey, PHs. I'm the maker of Pliim. Three years after the open source version, Pliim now has also its PRO version: I rewrote the entire application to a native version, in order to get a faster Pliim, with new features that everybody is looking for, when joining a meeting. - Hide your desktop icons - Disable surprise notifications - Hide active apps - Turn off speakers - Change your wallpaper And two important features: 🌎 It's ready to go with any meeting software 🔴 You can hard mute your mic without switching tabs So, if you ever had to do all these steps before a meeting, Pllim is for you. Just turn it on and you are ready to share your screen safely. Meeting's over? Click back and get your workspace exactly where you've left off. No context switching trade offs. Feel free to hit me, at any time, and drop comments or feedback!
