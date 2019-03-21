Log InSign up
Plectica

Easily diagram anything, together

A collaborative diagramming canvas for designers, technologists, strategists, educators, policy makers, and systems thinkers.
Around the web
TEDxWilliamsport - Dr. Derek Cabrera - How Thinking WorksDr. Derek Cabrera is an internationally recognized expert in metacognition (thinking about thinking), epistemology (the study of knowledge), human and organizational learning, and education. He completed his PhD and post doctoral studies at Cornell University and served as faculty at Cornell and researcher at the Santa Fe Institute.
YouTubeTEDx Talks
Systems Mapping: Applied Systems ThinkingI've studied Systems Thinking for thirty years in one way or another. Formally for 20 of those years. When I first came to the formal field of systems thinking I was both energized by its potential, a little skeptical of its claims, and frustrated by what I saw as a dearth of practical and accessible applied tools that systems thinkers could use not only to solve "wicked" or complex problems, but to understand and solve everyday problems as well.
MediumDerek Cabrera
Jason Shen
Jason ShenHunter@jasonshen · Co-founder, Headlight
Plectica is a really flexible and powerful tool for visualizing and explaining things. @aar17 showed me an early version of it more than a year and half ago and it's come a long way since then. Really worth checking out as a canvas for thinking, explaining, brainstorming, and diagraming.
Derek Cabrera
Derek CabreraMaker@_derek_cabrera
I’m Derek, Plectica’s Co-Founder. I’m super excited Plectica got hunted on PH. Thanks Jason! We are proud of Plectica, an ultra-clean interface that allows you to easily diagram anything, together. We’ve worked hard, and have some happy users – “Any organization that has a design team should be using Plectica to get stakeholders on the same page. It’s simply a faster way to design a service.” (Matthew Anderson - Ridecell) Whether everyone is in the same room or remote, you can build upon and connect each others contribution in one diagram. Plectica transforms how you think and work whether you are a UX, brand, service, or program designer; software developer; product or project manager; executive; student; or educator. Our team’s diverse mix of designers, scientists, applied researchers, policy experts, and engineers has successfully woven two decades of cognitive science research on how humans think and learn into our interaction design. Plectica is a visual mapping tool that works the way your brain does. We also hope you’ll see that Plectica is a labor of love. We believe technology can be the driver of more thinking and more thoughtfulness, not less. Our products aren’t just good for better ideas, workflows and diagrams. They’re good for people and good for society, too. We believe that a tool that helps people to think–to clarify their thoughts, share them, and collaborate more effectively–is what the world needs more of today. Try it out with your team. We’d love to hear what you think!
