Systems Mapping: Applied Systems Thinking

I've studied Systems Thinking for thirty years in one way or another. Formally for 20 of those years. When I first came to the formal field of systems thinking I was both energized by its potential, a little skeptical of its claims, and frustrated by what I saw as a dearth of practical and accessible applied tools that systems thinkers could use not only to solve "wicked" or complex problems, but to understand and solve everyday problems as well.