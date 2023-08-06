Products
Home
→
Product
→
Playtext Books
Playtext Books
100+ Book Summaries on Business, Science and Productivity
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Read bestselling nonfiction books in less than 5 minutes! Get weekly summaries on Business, Science, and Productivity. Explore our library of 100+ books for FREE! 🤓
Launched in
Productivity
Newsletters
Books
by
Playtext Books
About this launch
Playtext Books
The Book Summary Newsletter | 100+ FREE Book Summaries
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Playtext Books by
Playtext Books
was hunted by
Phelipe Martin
in
Productivity
,
Newsletters
,
Books
. Made by
Phelipe Martin
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Playtext Books
is not rated yet. This is Playtext Books's first launch.
