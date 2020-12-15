discussion
Mike Clay
MakerIndie Developer. Like, super indie.
Hey hunters! 👋 Do you love Apple Music Replay, but hate waiting for the weekly updates? Or wish you could get deeper stats on your listening habits? My name is Mike and I am the music collection obsessive, designer-turned-developer behind PlayTally. I built PlayTally because Apple Music listeners need, nay, deserve accurate, private and informative stat tracking. How does it work? Unlike other Apple Music “stats” apps, PlayTally periodically checks your Apple Music library for recently played songs and keeps its own separate log of playback activity. It’s sort of like having your own little personal last.fm, except you don’t need a subscription and all the data stays in your pocket. Features: ⁃ The most accurate playback history on iOS. PlayTally shows you what you played, not your songs in the order you’ve recently played them. That may sound like semantics, but there is a difference, and it’s important. ⁃ Enhanced trending lists. With PlayTally, you can create lists of your top listened songs, just like Replay! But these lists aren’t just limited to the year. You can create lists of your top songs for any date range. And PlayTally lists update in real-time, so there’s no more waiting for updates. ⁃ Private and safe. All your data stays on your device (or optionally in your iCloud Drive). There’s no accounts, signups or subscriptions required. All you need is Apple Music. ⁃ Unlock achievements and awards the more you listen and grow your collection. Give it a try and tell me what you think! I’ll also be hanging around to answer any questions 😁 Happy listening 🤘
