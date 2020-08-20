discussion
Hey Product Hunt! We're building the meta entertainment layer of live sports! This is a space that gambling occupies today, however sports betting is quickly becoming the new smoking.... There's social backlash: https://twitter.com/jonpalich/st... There's increased legislation: https://www.bbc.com/sport/footba... There's health dangers: https://www.reddit.com/r/problem... The good news is that Fantasy sports actually meets the same entertainment needs as sports betting but without any of the unhealthy side effects: 1. It gives you an additional interest in a game that you might otherwise not care about. 2. It provides "proof of knowledge". 3. You can compete against friends. The problem is, fantasy sports as a category is not currently in a place where it can fill this space. Despite 200 million people playing it (and growing rapidly each year) there's no centralised discussion, nowhere to own your identity as a fantasy player and it's not yet mainstream, despite it being much more accessible than eSports, due to it being a meta-layer on top of something billions of people are already engaging with: live sports. At Playmaker we are solving these problems and offering a healthier alternative to the 2 billion people sports betting each year. We've started by focusing on the English football (soccer!) league fantasy game "FPL" which has 8 million+ players, I'm one of the best and best-known players in that game and we've just conducted a successful private beta and are now live in the app store! 🥳 We'd love to answer any questions you have about Playmaker as a product, as a vision or even if you just want some fantasy tips! 😝
