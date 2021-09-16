Sign In
Playback
A game to see which songs make your friends think of you
Playback is music social networking game.
How does it works:
1) Add your friends
2) Pick a playlist to listen to, pick who each song reminds you of
3) Get hearts when you're picked by someone for a song
4) View the Top Songs that friends think define you
