Playback lets you organize your music video shoots ahead of time, so that you don't need to spend time scrubbing around on set. Just select a block, play it back, and capture the action.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Trevor BladesMaker@trevorblades · Really Awesome Doings
On a typical music video shoot, somebody needs to keep track of the shots needed and the time in the song that they correspond to. Nobody wants to spend their day scrubbing a play bar back and forth, right? That's why I made Playback! I'd love to hear about the experiences of music video directors, and hope that Playback can make your shoot days a breeze 🌴
Upvote Share·