This is the latest launch from Remotion
See Remotion’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Play Spotify together by Remotion
Ranked #4 for today
Play Spotify together by Remotion
Talk and listen to music like you’re side by side
Visit
Upvote 189
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lightweight audio rooms that synchronize music in your Spotify macOS app. Music fades when you talk. And best of all, it’s free for everyone. No Spotify Premium Required.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Spotify
,
Meetings
by
Remotion
About this launch
Remotion
Distributed work shouldn't feel remote
86
reviews
218
followers
Follow for updates
Play Spotify together by Remotion by
Remotion
was hunted by
Alexander Embiricos
in
Productivity
,
Spotify
,
Meetings
. Made by
Alexander Embiricos
,
Dan Wood
,
Kay-Anne Reed
,
Lee Tsz Hoi
,
Avery Quinn
,
John Nastos
,
Jasmine Kounang
,
Charley Ho
,
Fernando Barbat
,
Harriet Willmott
,
sam jau
and
Zak Dillon
. Featured on July 25th, 2022.
Remotion
is rated
5/5 ★
by 84 users. It first launched on March 25th, 2020.
Upvotes
189
Comments
46
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#4
