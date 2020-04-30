Play Hearts

Discussion
Zach Schnell
Maker
Hi HN, I love playing Hearts with my friends, so I decided to make my own no-frills version. It has an impressively short list of features: - One-click to start a game & get a link to share with friends - If someone get disconnected, they can follow the same link to rejoin - Error checking blocks illegal moves (and lets you know what you did wrong) - Quickly sort the cards in your hand This app turned out to be a fantastic excuse to learn about a few frameworks & libraries--namely Vue.js and Socket.io. For the technically interested, I decided to open source it: https://github.com/zchr/hearts. I would love any and all feedback, and I hope that you enjoy playing :)
