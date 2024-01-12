Products
Plaud Note
Plaud Note
ChatGPT empowered AI voice recorder
PLAUD NOTE is ChatGPT's AI voice recorder that captures recordings of meetings, calls, and memos. Its dedicated app transcribes recordings into texts and summarizes them into notes, mind maps, to-do lists, and more.
Launched in
Hardware
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
by
Plaud Note
About this launch
Plaud Note
ChatGPT Empowered AI Voice Recorder
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Plaud Note by
Plaud Note
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in
Hardware
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on January 12th, 2024.
Plaud Note
is not rated yet. This is Plaud Note's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#131
