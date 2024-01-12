Products
Check out launches that are coming soon
Answer the most interesting questions
Most-loved launches by the community
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Plaud Note

ChatGPT empowered AI voice recorder

PLAUD NOTE is ChatGPT's AI voice recorder that captures recordings of meetings, calls, and memos. Its dedicated app transcribes recordings into texts and summarizes them into notes, mind maps, to-do lists, and more.
Launched in
Hardware
Meetings
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Plaud Note
About this launch
Plaud NoteChatGPT Empowered AI Voice Recorder
Plaud Note by
Plaud Note
was hunted by
Clara-Marie Eloy
in Hardware, Meetings, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on January 12th, 2024.
Plaud Note
is not rated yet. This is Plaud Note's first launch.
