It's like a tamagotchi, but for living things! 😄
Hello Product Hunt! I'm one of the makers responsible for Plant Parenthood! This project was born out of my own personal desire to keep track of all of my lovely plants that I'm trying to care for — and to connect with others around the world that are fellow plant parents. Please contact us with any questions, suggestions or comments! We would love to hear from you!
Hi there, fellow plant parents 🌱 Dennis & Inga here - we're product people who are also proud parents of our houseplants. We created this app to help you care for your plant babies with ease, while also having fun and the support of a global plant community along the way! Before this, I kept track of my plants' watering schedules on post-its and in my head. As I grew my plant family to over 20, this became untenable. I didn't want to be an *irresponsible* parent and forget to water them. I also spent forever digging through my Camera Roll searching for baby pics of Penny the pilea or Leonard the pothos so I could show my friends how much they've grown. There had to be a better way. ✨ Introducing Plant Parenthood! ✨ - Keep track of all of your plant babies 📒 - Never forget the last time you watered or fertilized your plants ⏰ - Take notes in each plant's activity log: saw a new leaf? found some dead leaves? pests? 📝 - Admire how much each plant has grown over time with our Photo Gallery! Never dig through your phone again searching for baby pictures of your pride & joy 🐣 - Share plant updates and milestones with your friends 🗣 - Ask for help from the global plant family! 🆘 👨👩👧👦 Join the Telegram group ([https://t.me/joinchat/T2MbsBkNHU...) to say hi, meet the early community of Plant Parents, and give us early feedback! We'd love to hear from you, and would greatly appreciate if you spread the word 🌿
This name is hilarious, great stuff 👏
Love the name! What a timely product. Reminds me of this video I watched the other day on why plants are good for you: