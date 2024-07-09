Launches
Planoramic
Easily plan and manage projects, events & more
Create timelines for projects & events, set notifications, share, collaborate. All in an intuitive, drag & drop app that you can master in just 2-3 min
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
by
About this launch
28
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Alex Bugnar
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Calendar
. Made by
Alex Bugnar
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Planoramic's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
