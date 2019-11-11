Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kazuki Nakayasiki
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, Planogy co-founder here. Today, we are launching Planogy where you and your team can get/give visual & textual feedback on any designs and keep them design to design and version to version on, so you will never lose track of what’s happening in a design process. It's available in the browser, but the UI on mobile is not adjusted yet, so please access from your laptop. You can upload your images just by drag and drop anywhere on our landing page. Thank you again for this community :) Kazuki Co-founder, Planogy
Upvote (3)Share
Pro
I like this space a lot although how is this better or different than InVision and similar mockup-sharing tools, @kazuki_nakayasiki?
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hi Ryan @rrhoover, Thanks for your comment :) The big difference is that both designers and non-designers (PMs, devs etc) can keep track of all the feedback on designs in a project even after the design's version updates, so you will never face the problems such as: "Hey, what has changed from the previous version?" "I thought I gave you feedback before. Where did it go? Is it resolved?" "Why and who changed this? Does anyone remember?" The existing tools have features for feedback, history access, and/or version control, but few tools keep these important feedback in a single place which we believe is the key for better collaboration in a design process! Please let me know if you have any other questions :) Best, Kazuki
UpvoteShare