Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Plannex
Plannex

9. Plannex

Brainstorm. Build logic. Manage tasks.
Plannex.io is a flexible planning platform combining node-based brainstorming, task management, and workflow building, all in one place. No clutter, no extra tools. One membership, all features. Built by builders, for builders.
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask ManagementDeveloper Tools

Meet the team

Plannex gallery image
Plannex gallery image
Plannex gallery image
Plannex gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Plannex
Plannex
Brainstorm. Build logic. Manage tasks.
55
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
#9
Day Rank
#606
Week Rank
Plannex by
Plannex
was hunted by
Novakin
in Productivity, Task Management, Developer Tools. Made by
Novakin
. Featured on May 24th, 2025.
Plannex
is not rated yet. This is Plannex's first launch.