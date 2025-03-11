Launches
PlanetScale Metal
This is a launch from PlanetScale
See 5 previous launches
PlanetScale Metal
The fastest way to run databases in AWS or GCP
PlanetScale Metal is the fastest way to run databases in AWS or GCP. With blazing fast NVMe drives, you can unlock unlimited IOPS, ultra low latencies, and the highest throughput for your workloads.
PlanetScale Metal by
PlanetScale
was hunted by
Mike Coutermarsh
in
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Mike Coutermarsh
and
Sam Lambert
. Featured on March 12th, 2025.
PlanetScale
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on May 18th, 2021.