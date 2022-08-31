Products
Plane Above Me
Plane Above Me
What's that plane?
Visit
Free
Have you ever wondered what type of aircraft is flying above you? You can scan the sky or let the app auto-detect flights using audio recognition. Once detected, it will show live flight data such as aircraft model, flight path, altitude and speed.
Launched in
Travel
,
Transportation
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Plane Above Me
About this launch
Plane Above Me
What's that plane?
Plane Above Me by
Plane Above Me
was hunted by
Billy Lo
in
Travel
,
Transportation
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Billy Lo
. Featured on September 1st, 2022.
Plane Above Me
is not rated yet. This is Plane Above Me's first launch.
