Plaid Wallet Onboard
Connect to 300+ crypto wallets with one integration
Free
Plaid Wallet Onboard is a developer-first wallet onboarding experience for crypto and web3 with connectivity to over 300 self-custody wallets through one simple SDK integration.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
SDK
by
Plaid
About this launch
Plaid
The easiest way for people to connect their financial accounts to an app
24
reviews
Follow
Plaid Wallet Onboard by
Plaid
was hunted by
Clay Allsopp
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
SDK
. Made by
Clay Allsopp
,
Zach Perret
,
Luke Guild
,
Isabelle Charafeddine
,
Ofri Harlev
,
Molly Hetz
and
Christopher Chang
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Plaid
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2014.
