We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
See Plaid’s 8 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Plaid Wallet Onboard
Ranked #16 for today

Plaid Wallet Onboard

Connect to 300+ crypto wallets with one integration

Free
Plaid Wallet Onboard is a developer-first wallet onboarding experience for crypto and web3 with connectivity to over 300 self-custody wallets through one simple SDK integration.
Launched in Crypto, Web3, SDK by
Plaid
Simplified
Ad
Free all-in-one app for Design, Video, Social Media & Copy
Learn more
About this launch
PlaidThe easiest way for people to connect their financial accounts to an app
24reviews
Plaid Wallet Onboard by
Plaid
was hunted by
Clay Allsopp
in Crypto, Web3, SDK. Made by
Clay Allsopp
,
Zach Perret
,
Luke Guild
,
Isabelle Charafeddine
,
Ofri Harlev
,
Molly Hetz
and
Christopher Chang
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
Plaid
is rated 4.7/5 by 24 users. It first launched on April 28th, 2014.
Upvotes
23
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#143