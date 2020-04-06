Plagued - A Pandemic Survivor Story

Discussion
Anubha Sinha
A compelling read with a solid imagination of what could be in store in for us!
Maker
PLOT: Based on recent events, Plagued offers a fascinating commentary on human courage and frailty, and a compelling portrait of friends who are separated by borders but united in their suffering. As the disease begins to spread, Ved flies back home from San Francisco to attend his father's retirement party. His girlfriend, Jinny, is attending to her sick grandmother in China. Everything changes for them and their families in the next few weeks, as millions are infected and the world goes into a lock-down. In the book, I attempt to answer questions such as: (1) What happens next in our fight against the virus? (2) What does a post-pandemic world look like? (3) Is there a New World Order? The story is based in San Francisco 🇺🇸, Nanjing 🇨🇳 and Delhi 🇮🇳.
Timely read. Extremely well written.
Great book that understands what we're going through right now
Maker
When the virus started spreading in Feb, I began working on a book based on the COVID-19 situation. When the 21-day-lockdown happened in India, I decided to speed up my writing process and do a week of night-outs to complete the book. Happy to tell you that the world's first-ever novel based on the ongoing pandemic is now available on the Amazon Kindle app (Android / iPhone) or e-reader. Plagued is a novel in which a virulent and extremely lethal virus kills millions, disrupting life in unpredictable ways. The pandemic sets the backdrop for a strange new world, where people work from their homes, are constantly online, and filled simultaneously with fear, revulsion and hope. *I don't want to sell the book for profit. I am putting it out on Amazon Kindle, and sending all the proceeds to COVID-19 Relief Funds. I feel its the least I can do in this situation.* To know the purpose and the outline of the book, please subscribe to this link: https://readmore.anirudharun.com... To participate in the war against Corona, please buy here: Australia: http://social.anirudharun.com/lj... Canada: http://social.anirudharun.com/6Y... India - http://social.anirudharun.com/wM... UK: http://social.anirudharun.com/XE... US: http://social.anirudharun.com/iV... Best, Anirudh
