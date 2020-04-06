  1. Home
Plagued

Fiction based on COVID19 pandemic to help healthcare workers

All proceeds from sale of this book will go to relief funds.
PLOT: A virulent & lethal virus kills millions, disrupting life entirely. Plagued is written as a fast-paced thriller, and is the story of friends separated by borders but united by suffering.
Anubha Sinha
A compelling read with a solid imagination of what could be in store in for us!
Anirudh Arun
Maker
PLOT: Based on recent events, Plagued offers a fascinating commentary on human courage and frailty, and a compelling portrait of friends who are separated by borders but united in their suffering. As the disease begins to spread, Ved flies back home from San Francisco to attend his father's retirement party. His girlfriend, Jinny, is attending to her sick grandmother in China. Everything changes for them and their families in the next few weeks, as millions are infected and the world goes into a lock-down. In the book, I attempt to answer questions such as: (1) What happens next in our fight against the virus? (2) What does a post-pandemic world look like? (3) Is there a New World Order? The story is based in San Francisco 🇺🇸, Nanjing 🇨🇳 and Delhi 🇮🇳.
Harsh Snehanshu
Timely read. Extremely well written.
Akash Grover
Great book that understands what we're going through right now
Jayashree Arun
A racy read, uncanny prediction, even as real life events are unfolding....
