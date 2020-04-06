Discussion
Anubha Sinha
A compelling read with a solid imagination of what could be in store in for us!
Maker
PLOT: Based on recent events, Plagued offers a fascinating commentary on human courage and frailty, and a compelling portrait of friends who are separated by borders but united in their suffering. As the disease begins to spread, Ved flies back home from San Francisco to attend his father's retirement party. His girlfriend, Jinny, is attending to her sick grandmother in China. Everything changes for them and their families in the next few weeks, as millions are infected and the world goes into a lock-down. In the book, I attempt to answer questions such as: (1) What happens next in our fight against the virus? (2) What does a post-pandemic world look like? (3) Is there a New World Order? The story is based in San Francisco 🇺🇸, Nanjing 🇨🇳 and Delhi 🇮🇳.
Timely read. Extremely well written.
Great book that understands what we're going through right now
A racy read, uncanny prediction, even as real life events are unfolding....
