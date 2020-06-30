Discussion
Jeremy Mauboussin
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m excited to officially launch PlagiaShield with you today. I hope it will help you protect all the written content you publish on the site you own or manage. With the free plan, you can do a full plagiarism check of your website, up to 500 monitored pages. I look forward to hearing your feedback. 1️⃣ How did I start PlagiaShield? I first built PlagiaShield to help a friend. 🤝 Last year, his website traffic sank right after a Google algorithm update. He quickly realized his content was all over the web. Unique content is essential to ranking well so many of his high-quality blog posts went from 1st to 7th position. It was overwhelming, outrageous, and disgusting. Our stomach hurt. So much work. So many years invested in SEO and in hiring pro writers to publish useful articles. To start solving this huge problem and get part of his traffic back, he had to tell Google about the pages infringing his copyrights, using the Google Search Console form (DMCA) made for that exact purpose. I first built a program that just provided him with a huge list of potential thefts. It was rudimentary but helped him a lot. That's how PlagiaShield started. There are a lot of online plagiarism checkers, paid and free. But none of them allow SEO professionals to find content thefts and to get rid of them in a productive manner. In particular when you have to do that at scale. 2️⃣ How does PlagiaShield work? 💻 You enter your domain URL. 🔍 It scans your site and looks for potential thefts on the web for each of your articles. ⏱ You get the first results within a minute. The full duration depends on your website size. 👉PlagiaShield gives you context to help you quickly identify who is a thief and who is not. 📨 You use the prepared template to ask fraudulent domain owners to delete the problematic pages. 📜 You use our prepared DMCAs to ask Google to de-index the URLS stealing your content. 🥇Expect better rankings. 3️⃣ Who is PlagiaShield for? 👩💻 SEO professionals in digital agencies and in-house marketing teams. PlagiaShield gives them competitive advantage by ensuring the content they invested in remains unique. The paid plans include a weekly plagiarism site check. This means they get rid of infringing pages on a regular basis before it hurts their rankings. 4️⃣ Any special gift for the launch? Apart from the free plan, if you are interested in scanning many websites or large ones, I prepared a promo code 💸 (valid today and tomorrow) for fellow hunters. Simply enter the coupon PRODUCTHUNT at checkout to get 50% on any plan, applied every month during one year. I thank you all in advance for your feedback. 🙏 Thanks for reading.
@elsa_mbsn Thanks Elsa!
Oui très bon outil, bon concept très pro, j'ai hâte de le tester
@sarah_aubry Thanks Sarah!!! Sure, please give it a try! There is a free plan so you can monitor one domain and up to 500 pages. You will be able to see if your the content from your website has been stolen.
It's very good product.
@johan_mertz Thank you very much Johan! ❤️
