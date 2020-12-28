discussion
Sean Linehan
MakerCEO of Placement.com
Hey everybody, I am incredibly excited to unveil what our team at Placement has been working on. Job searching is notoriously difficult, but 2020 took things to a whole new level. COVID radically transformed the American labor landscape, leaving people to navigate an uncertain economic future without a roadmap they can trust. Currently, ten million people are unemployed from the pandemic and still looking for work. Companies get hundreds of applications for open roles and close them in 48 hours flat. The chances of getting a particular job are less than 1%. Most people aren't sure where their career is going. We founded Placement because we saw the difference it makes to have expert support as a job seeker. Except for elite MBAs and private career coaches, most people don't get access to what they need. As a result, they settle for less than what they deserve. Even the smartest and most talented among us make a lot of preventable mistakes. That’s why today, we are making our core tools and resources free for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned executive, in the mid-stage of your career, or just starting out, we can help you land a new job, craft a plan to get ahead, and unlock the power to shape your career. Check out the product, we'd love to hear your feedback!
