Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
This is the latest launch from Placekey
See Placekey’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Placekey 2.0
Placekey 2.0

Placekey 2.0

Join Places Data Seamlessly

Free Options
Embed
Placekey is an open entity resolution service for Places data. It is a super easy API to link, dedupe, match, and sync places data (including addresses and Points of Interest).
Launched in
API
Open Source
 by
Placekey
About this launch
Placekey
PlacekeyJoin Places Data Seamlessly
6reviews
34
followers
Placekey 2.0 by
Placekey
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in API, Open Source. Made by
Auren Hoffman
,
Jason Richman
,
Piotr Kozikowski
and
Clarissa McDonald
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Placekey
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on October 7th, 2020.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-