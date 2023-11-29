Products
This is the latest launch from Placekey
See Placekey’s previous launch →
Placekey 2.0
Placekey 2.0
Join Places Data Seamlessly
Placekey is an open entity resolution service for Places data. It is a super easy API to link, dedupe, match, and sync places data (including addresses and Points of Interest).
Launched in
API
Open Source
by
Placekey
About this launch
Placekey
Join Places Data Seamlessly
Placekey 2.0 by
Placekey
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
API
,
Open Source
. Made by
Auren Hoffman
,
Jason Richman
,
Piotr Kozikowski
and
Clarissa McDonald
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Placekey
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on October 7th, 2020.
Upvotes 14
14
Comments 2
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report