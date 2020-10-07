discussion
Auren Hoffman
Maker
CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
Super excited to announce Placekey (https://www.placekey.io/). The goal of this open project is to make it really easy to join data on physical places. Before Placekey, joining data on a postal address was really tricky because addresses can have hundreds of permutations. Placekey converts an address to a unique string. that joining data becomes really easy. would really appreciate your input - thank you!
Valerio NeriGeneralist / IT & Processes
Hi Auren, how does this relate to @what3words ?
