it is REALLY hard to normalize postal addresses (because some can have >100 permutations). Placekey provides a unique ID on all physical places!
placekeyA Python library for working with Placekeys. Documentation for this package can be found here, and documentation for the Placekey service API can be found here. The basic functionality of the Placekey library is conversion between Placekeys and latitude-longitude coordinates. The library also allows for conversion between Placekeys and H3 indices.
Geospatial data headache solved with Placekey launch - Geospatial WorldPlacekey, a new industry standard for identifying physical places, will ​launch publicly​ on October 7, 2020 with over 500 organizations committed to its long term success-including Esri, CARTO, SafeGraph, and Nielsen. Placekey solves a major problem for organizations that leverage data assets to drive geospatial innovation.
Auren Hoffman
Maker
CEO of SafeGraph. fmr CEO of LiveRamp
Super excited to announce Placekey (https://www.placekey.io/). The goal of this open project is to make it really easy to join data on physical places. Before Placekey, joining data on a postal address was really tricky because addresses can have hundreds of permutations. Placekey converts an address to a unique string. that joining data becomes really easy. would really appreciate your input - thank you!
Valerio NeriGeneralist / IT & Processes
Hi Auren, how does this relate to @what3words ?
