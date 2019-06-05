Pixelixe Quote Maker

A simple & fast way to add quotes to your photos online.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
thomas thelliezMaker@thomasthelliez · Product builder. Founder of Pixelixe.com
Hey Product Hunt, Thomas here We have been building our online photo editor for the last year and like many are excited to launch on PH. Today we are super excited to launch our quote tool! Did you know that the majority of photos that are on social media are not does not catch readers attention without quote! (about 80%) With our quote tool, you can easily add quotes to a picture in a just a few clicks (and a bit of typing) and of course for FREE.
Upvote Share·