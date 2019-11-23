Discussion
thomas thelliez
Maker
Hello Product hunt! So today is the day we launch Pixelixe Photo Effects! We have been working hard months to get this app live and are so pleased it is finally here. Yes, filters are not new in 2019 but it is still hard to find online webapps forever free with no account required. This one is really easy to use. This app is standalone but we also integrated photo filters inside our graphic creation studio. Your feedback is welcome, you can reach me here or my email is thomas@pixelixe.com
