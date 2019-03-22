Pixelixe Studio is an image & graphic creation tool to create engaging graphics and help marketers, bloggers and small businesses promoting their services on all digital platforms (Social media, ads, blogs and more). The studio is free (no account required).
thomas thelliezMaker@thomasthelliez · Product builder. Founder of Pixelixe.com
Hi everyone. I'm the founder of Pixelixe. Thanks for checking us out! At Pixelixe, we believe eyes are one of the best asset human beings have and we want to delight your audiences and customers with stunning and beautiful images. Therefore, we created a tool to let anyone create amazing graphics without design or technical skills required. Our studio is free and no account is required to use it. Solving problems and building products is in our DNA and we took an enormous amount of pleasure developing and releasing this product.
